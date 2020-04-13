Summit League Basketball Tournament

South Dakota State Jackrabbits forward Matt Dentlinger #32 pivots around IPFW Mastodons forward Cameron Benford #34 at the 2020 Summit League Basketball Championship in Sioux Falls, SD. 

 Richard Carlson/Inertia

South Dakota State sophomore forward Matt Dentlinger was named to the Summit League’s 2020 All-Academic Team last week.

Dentlinger, an Arcadia, Iowa native, has a 4.00 grade point average in mechanical engineering to go along with a All-Summit League Second Team honor on the court. He averaged 14.8 points per game in 16 league games while shooting a conference best 69.7 percent from the field. Dentlinger scored in double figures in 18 games.

To be eligible for the Academic All-League team, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.30 (on a 4.0 scale), completed at least one full academic year at the current institution and participated in 50 percent of their team's competitions. The team is made up of the five student-athletes receiving the most votes with all ties standing, with voting done by the institution's faculty athletics representatives and sports information directors.

Tags

Load comments