South Dakota State women’s basketball player Myah Selland was granted an extra two years of eligibility in an announcement made this past weekend.
The Sanborn Central/Woonsocket alum was granted a medical hardship by the Summit League after playing just nine games before a season ending injury.
"This is great news for Myah and our program," said SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston. "A college athletic career fits into a very short window of time and season ending injuries further reduce that window to compete. This decision helps ensure she will have the best possible student-athlete experience."
She was an All-Summit League selection, and was named to the Summit League All-Newcomer Team as a freshman. This past season she averaged 13.8 points per game while leading the Jackrabbits in assists. Selland shot 55.8 percent from the field to go along with 70.8 percent from the charity stripe. Selland will enter the 2020-21 season with 776 career points, 354 rebounds and 186 assists.
"I'd like to thank Jackrabbit Nation for all of the support and well wishes this past year," Selland said. "I'm beyond grateful for the opportunity to put on the Jackrabbit jersey for two more years. I'm so excited to see what this team has in store and I can't wait to take the court with them again!"
South Dakota State went 23-10 overall and 13-3 in Summit League play during the 2019-20 season. The Jacks were runners-up in the Summit League Tournament before all postseason tournaments were canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
