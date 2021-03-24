South Dakota State redshirt junior forward Myah Selland was named a regional finalist for the 2021 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association NCAA Division I Coaches All-America team, the association announced on Wednesday. She is one of eight finalists selected from Region 5.
This honor is just one of many for Selland, who has been named Summit League Player of the Year, an All-Summit League First Team selection, and a finalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year. She was named Summit League Player of the Week six times this season, which is a school record. Selland is tied for second all-time in Summit League women’s basketball history for weekly honors in a single season. She was also named the Summit League Female Athlete of the Month for December and January.
Selland led SDSU and the Summit League with 19.2 points per game, including 19.5 points per game in Summit League play. She scored over 15 points in 19 games this season, including six games of 20-plus points. She shot 51.5 percent from the field, and 32.8 percent from long range. Selland averaged 6.8 rebound, 3.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. She ranks 31st on SDSU’s all-time scoring list with 1,160 points. Selland’s season came to an unfortunate end after a season-ending leg injury in a game against the North Dakota State Bison on Feb. 19.
WBCA member head coaches nominate eligible players from their own team for the Coaches’ All-America team. Head coaches then vote for the top eight players in their respective regions from among those players who are nominated. The selection committee will chose the 10-member Coaches’ All-America team from the 52 finalists. The 2021 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team will be announced on April 3.
