Nebraska Omaha at South Dakota State University

Douglas Wilson #35 of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits drives past Matt Pile #40 of the Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks at Frost Arena February 8, 2020 in Brookings, South Dakota. 

 Dave Eggen/Inertia

South Dakota State junior forward Douglas Wilson became the third Jackrabbit player in history to be named to the Lou Henson Mid-Major All-American Team, which was announced last week by CollegeInsider.com. Wilson joins Mike Daum (2017-19) and Nate Wolters (2012) as the only Jacks to receive the honor.

Wilson, who hails from Des Moines, had a stellar 2019-20 season. He averaged 20.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in Summit League play, while also shooting over 64 percent from the field with 20 blocks, 11 steals and 33 assists. Wilson scored in double figures in 27 of his 29 games this season, including 12 games of 20 points or more. Wilson earned a bevy of awards, including the NABC and USBWA All-District Performer, Summit League Player of the Year and Summit League Newcomer of the Year. He was named to the All-Summit League First Team. Wilson started his collegiate career at Kirkwood Community College.

The Mid-Major All-America Team honors Lou Henson, the former Illinois and New Mexico State coach who won 775 games in 41 seasons. Players on teams from the following conferences are eligible for the award: America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Great West, Horizon, Independents, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt, West Coast.

