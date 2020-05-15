The South Dakota State women’s golf team, as well as the South Dakota volleyball and women’s golf team each earned NCAA Public Recognition Awards for academic excellence based on the most recent academic progress rates this week.
This is the fifth overall and fourth straight honor for the SDSU women’s golf team. It is the third straight honor for both USD teams, who each ranked in the top ten percent of all squads in their respective sport.
The APR measures eligibility, graduation and retention each semester and academic term. It provides a clear picture of the academic performance of each team in every sport. The most recent APRs are multi year rates based on scores from 2015-2019.
A total of 1,380 Division I programs from 326 schools were recognized, including 881 women’s teams and 499 men’s or mixed teams. Every women’s team that earned an NCAA Public Recognition Award this year also received a perfect score.
