Pierre Bowlers
Buy Now

Bowling teams from throughout the state line up before Week Two of the 2019 SD State USBC Youth Championships at the Yankton Bowl in Yankton. The 2020 Youth Bowling Tournament was canceled on Tuesday.

 Courtesy Tammy Binger

The South Dakota State United States Bowling Club announced late Tuesday night their decision to cancel the 2020 Open, Women’s and Youth State Bowling Tournaments. The announcement was made on the South Dakota USBC FaceBook page.

According to the SDSUSBC Board, the decision comes with a heavy heart.

“While the decision was difficult, the SDSUSBC prioritizes the health of all local bowling center staff, volunteers and the bowlers that make the sport what it is,” the Board said.

Tournament managers will begin the refunding process as soon as possible. All entries will be refunded 100 percent through their team captains. The State Mixed Tournament is complete as of March 22. Refunds to those unable to compete in that tournament will be processed to the team captains. Prize funds will be disbursed within 30 days of the closing of the tournament.

The SDSUSBC wants to remind all participants to cancel any financial obligations like hotel rooms that might have been booked for the canceled tournaments.

“This pandemic has helped us realize that our true priority is the safety, health and well being of our bowlers and their families,” the SDSUSBC Board said. “As we’ve said before, this decision did not come easily. We deeply apologize for any issues that may have arisen because of this situation. Thank you for your support in this difficult time.”

Tags

Load comments