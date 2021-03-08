The Oahe Capitals girls varsity hockey team played a pair of games in the State Girls Varsity Hockey Tournament in Watertown this past weekend. They played the top seed Aberdeen Cougars on Friday, and the no. 4 seed Sioux Center Storm on Saturday.
Friday’s game saw the Cougars win 11-0. They scored two goals in the first period, five goals in the second period, and four goals in the third period. Kaitlyn Holland led the way with five goals and one assist.
The Cougars had five penalties, while the Capitals had two penalties. The Cougars outshot the Capitals 55-7. Cougars goalie Ava Myhre had seven saves. Capitals starting goalie Abagail Stewart Fromm had 37 saves, while backup Sophia Peschong had seven saves.
Saturday’s game saw the Storm win 4-2. Both teams scored a goal in the first period. The Storm added two more goals in the second period. Olivia Swenson put a dent in the Storm’s lead with a goal five minutes into the third period, but that would be as close as the Capitals would get. The Storm added an insurance goal 12 minutes into the third period.
The Storm had one penalty, while the Capitals had three penalties. The Storm outshot the Capitals 34-17. Storm goalie Allison Moore had 15 saves, while Capitals goalie Abagail Stewart Fromm had 30 saves.
The Capitals end the season with a 3-14-1 record. The Cougars ended up winning the State Championship after defeating the Sioux Falls Flyers 5-2 in the State Championship Game on Sunday. The championship is their sixth State Championship in seven years.
