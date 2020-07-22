The Onida Post 79 Varsity Teeners played in their Region Tournament in Wessington Springs this week. They played Clark and Leola/Frederick on Monday, and the Faulkton/Ipswich/Highmore Hitmen and Clark on Tuesday. They were able to win two of their four games.
Monday Games
Onida’s first game was a pitcher’s dual. Clark got the scoring started in the top of the first inning when Trey Huber came across home plate. That was the lone run either team scored. Onida could not string the hits together to win in a 1-0 loss.
Hudson Fuller was on the hill for Clark. He allowed zero hits and zero runs over seven innings, striking out 14.
Thomas Farries was on the pitcher’s mound for Onida. He allowed one hit and one run over two and two-thirds innings, striking out five and walking zero. Marshall Wittler, Holden Eisemann and Jackson Eisemann each contributed in relief.
The second game of the day for Onida saw them jump out to a 9-0 lead in the fourth inning. Leola/Frederick got on the board in the top of the fifth inning with a couple of runs. Onida added another run in the fifth inning. Leola/Frederick was not able to come back. Onida came away with a 10-4 victory.
Holden Eisemann was credited with the victory for Onida. He went four and two-third innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out eight. Jordan Schall and Wesley Wittler entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Vincent Petrich took the loss for Leola/Frederick. He surrendered nine runs on seven hits over three and a third innings, striking out five.
Tuesday Games
Onida’s first game of the day on Tuesday saw both teams trade runs and momentum throughout the game. The Hitmen held a 7-3 lead after two innings. Onida responded with two runs in the fifth inning and four runs in the seventh inning to give themselves a 9-7 lead. The Hitmen scored one run in the seventh inning, but that wasn’t enough. Onida won 9-8.
Thomas Farries toed the rubber for Onida. He lasted two innings, allowing five hits and seven runs while striking out three and walking one.
Simon Bowar was on the hill for the Hitmen. He lasted six and a third innings, allowing 11 hits and nine runs while striking out one. Bennett Cassens threw two-thirds of an inning in relief.
Onida played Clark in an elimination game. The game went into the fourth inning tied at 4-4. Onida added two runs in the fourth inning to take a 6-4 lead. That was the extent of Onida’s scoring. Clark added five runs in the fifth inning and ten runs in the sixth inning to win 19-6 via the ten-run rule.
Trey Huber led things off on the hill for Clark. He surrendered three runs on five hits over two-thirds of an inning, walking zero.
Thomas Farries started the game for Onida. He allowed four hits and four runs over two innings, striking out one and walking one.
Onida ends their season with a 7-6 record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.