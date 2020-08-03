The Post 8 Junior Legion baseball season saw their season come to an end at the Regional Tournament in Sturgis. Post 8 played the Rapid City Post 320 Shooters and the Rapid City Post 22 Expos.
Post 8’s first game of the weekend saw them play the Shooters on Friday. Post 8 led 3-2 going into the third inning. They extended their lead to 11-2 after getting eight runs, including six on triples by Gary Nedved and Jack Merkwan. Post 8 ended up with a 13-3 victory via the ten-run rule after five innings.
Isaac Polak pitched Post 8 to victor. He lasted two and a third innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out one. Jackson Edman and Brady Getz entered the game out of the bullpen to help close the game out.
Carson George took the loss for the Shooters. He went two and a third innings, allowing eight runs on four hits and walking one.
Saturday’s first game against the Expos did not go Post 8’s way. It started out well for them with a pair of runs off hits by Nedved and Isaac Polak. The Expos roared back with six runs in the second inning. They did not let up en route to a 14-4 victory over Post 8 via the ten-run rule.
Tevin Elliot was on the mound for the Expos. He went two-thirds of an inning, allowing three runs on two hits and striking out one.
Brady Getz led things off on the pitcher’s mound for Post 8. He lasted three and two-thirds innings, allowing eight hits and 11 runs while striking out six. Spencer Kelly threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
The final game of the weekend for Post 8 was the closest game of the weekend for them. Post 8 hled a 6-1 lead going into the bottom of the third inning. The Shooters tied things up after scoring five runs. They ended up taking the lead for good in the fifth inning after scoring a pair of runs on wild pitches. The Shooters came away with the 9-6 victory.
Brady Fallon was on the hill for the Shooters. He allowed seven hits and six runs over six and two-thirds innings, striking out two.
Jackson Edman was on the mound for Post 8. He allowed six hits and seven runs over four and a third innings, striking out three. Matthew Hanson threw one and two-thirds innings out of the bullpen.
The Post 8 Junior Legion ended their season with a 19-21 record.
