Several local area athletes will compete at the Senior All-Star Boys Basketball Game at the Lyman Gardens in Presho on Sunday. Some of the athletes will be competing against their teammates.
Local athletes on the Red Team include Pierre’s James Mikkonen and Lyman’s Tyson Floyd. The White Team includes Pierre’s Bennett Dean, Lyman’s Cruz Garnos and Stanley County’s Nathan Cook. The Red Team is coached by Dakota Wesleyan assistant men’s coach Tyler Vaughan, while the White Team is coached by Dakota Wesleyan head men’s coach Matt Wilber.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students. There will be a dunk contest and three-point shooting contest at halftime.
