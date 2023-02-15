Lincoln Kienholz

Lincoln Kienholz led Pierre with 19 points and four steals versus Brookings on Senior Night Tuesday at T.F. Riggs High School. The Govs throttled the Bobcats, 73-43.

 Tom Plooster

Tuesday’s game versus Brookings was a special one for Pierre boys basketball seniors, as they took the court on Senior Night at T.F. Riggs High School. The Governors throttled the Bobcats 73-43, and their veteran players stole the show.

Senior guard Lincoln Kienholz led the way with 19 points, senior guard Brecken Krueger tallied 14 and senior forward Benjamin Heisler had 12. Senior forward Jackson Edman and senior guard Jacob Mayer pitched in with 10 and eight, respectively.

Jackson Edman

Pierre's Jackson Edman tallied 10 points versus Brookings on Tuesday.
Benjamin Heisler

Pierre's Benjamin Heisler throws down a two-handed jam against the Bobcats on Tuesday. He finished with 12 points.
Brecken Krueger

Pierre's Brecken Krueger scored 14 points and made four three-pointers against the Bobcats on Tuesday.

