Tuesday’s game versus Brookings was a special one for Pierre boys basketball seniors, as they took the court on Senior Night at T.F. Riggs High School. The Governors throttled the Bobcats 73-43, and their veteran players stole the show.
Senior guard Lincoln Kienholz led the way with 19 points, senior guard Brecken Krueger tallied 14 and senior forward Benjamin Heisler had 12. Senior forward Jackson Edman and senior guard Jacob Mayer pitched in with 10 and eight, respectively.
As a team, Pierre shot 29-of-48 (60.4 percent) overall, 10-of-16 (62.5 percent) behind the arc and 5-of-10 (50 percent) at the free-throw line. The Govs also dished 22 assists. Edman led them in that category with seven.
“I think when you go back and you look at the stat sheet, you're gonna see that there were a lot of points scored. But there were also a lot of assists that were before those points were scored,” Pierre head coach Brianna Kusler said. “And that's what makes this group so special is they share the ball so well, and it doesn't have to be a one-man show. It can be every single person that is on the court, on the bench all has an impact in our success in this program.”
Kienholz, who also had a team-high four steals, did what he usually does for the Govs — score in a multitude of ways. He did most of his damage with energizing dunks and shots from behind the arc.
“I'm probably just surrounded by all the best teammates,” Kienholz said. “They put the ball in my hands at times, and they make good passes and stuff like that. I mean, I just had to put the ball in the net.”
He wasn’t the only one who proved a threat from long-range. Krueger caught fire from distance, as he made four three-pointers on the night.
Edman finds Krueger on the perimeter, and he swishes the 3pt. Timeout Bobcats.31-21 Govs | 4:14 2Q #CJsports #sdpreps pic.twitter.com/H7lABNk0zZ— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) February 15, 2023
“(The) past few games, it hasn't been my best shooting,” Krueger said. “So it felt good to be on tonight, and it feels good to get those points for the team and (to) just shoot like that.”
When asked about their offensive performance against Brookings, Krueger said it all starts on the defensive end, getting stops and then using that to get into transition.
“We talked about before the game, pushing our transition and keeping the tempo under our pace and what we want to be doing,” he continued. “So we really did a good job doing that, and it allowed us to score how we wanted.”
Kienholz shared what stood out to him regarding Pierre’s offense Tuesday.
“When they were in that zone (defense), we found holes and we had guys just come to the rim, and we had some dunks on that. They also switched a lot of stuff (on defense), so we had a lot of guys open for threes,” he said.
The Govs’ starters weren’t the only seniors who stole the spotlight, though. Senior guard Joshua Switzer had a special moment when he drained a three-pointer from the left wing with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter to give his team a 73-41 lead.
Pierre’s entire bench yelled in celebration, including Edman, who jumped up-and-down for his teammate.
“The excitement that followed the Joshua Switzer three out there — it just shows you how connected this group is,” Kusler said. “Josh is not necessarily going to reap the reward of minutes on the floor. But what he does every single day in practice to better this group is huge for us.”
Switzer was voted a team captain before the season, and, according to Kusler, it’s not difficult to find out why.
“His toughness, the way that he competes for his teammates and with his teammates and bettering everybody around him tells you all that you need to know about the kid and the type of person that he is,” she said.
While the score didn’t necessarily show it, the Govs found themselves in a tight contest early on. Pierre had a slow start and even trailed 4-0 to begin the night.
The Govs (11-6) soon awoke and scored 10 straight, forcing the Bobcats to call a timeout just under 2.5 minutes into the first quarter. But even though Pierre was now in the driver’s seat, Brookings kept the score close.
The Govs led 22-19 heading into the second.
“(The) first quarter — I don't want to say we want to forget about it, but it was certainly not exactly how we would want to come out to start right away,” Kusler said. “But credit Brookings for the intensity that they brought from the start.”
The Bobcats (2-15) still only trailed 24-21 at the seven-minute mark, but then Pierre stepped on the gas pedal and never looked back.
Kusler’s team went on a 19-2 run to end the quarter and led 43-23 at halftime.
Kusler said there was a “shift” in how her team executed things defensively, and Kienholz echoed a similar sentiment.
“I think we kind of had to step up on the defensive end a little bit,” he said. “And I think once we started going into a man pressure a little bit, I think we kicked them out of what they were doing and kind of started getting into what we want.”
Kusler explained how a game that started out close quickly turned into a blowout.
“We made some adjustments there, and the guys really executed extremely well. And that resulted in some easy scores,” she said. “And that's what we feel like we have the ability to do in the half court is apply that pressure in the half court and in the full court that then creates some simple offense. And all of a sudden, a three-point game is now a 20-point game.”
Krueger explained what playing on Senior Night meant to him.
“It's a sad but happy feeling,” he said. “Sad to see it go, but happy that you've been able to have this opportunity to be able to play on this floor and for the people of Pierre and for this team.”
There’s no doubt that Pierre’s eight seniors are the heartbeat of this team, whether it’s scoring, finding open teammates or providing energy every time on the floor. Kusler discussed what this group means to the Govs boys basketball program.
“When I came in here three years ago, and then to last year coming in as a head coach, there's been a lot of change in the last couple of years. They've really embraced that challenge of change and not seeing it as a negative, and they've really embraced it as a positive and what they can do together,” she said. “(The seniors) lead this group, and each of them uniquely lead in different ways. But the way that they compete against one another every single day is what makes this group so unique.”
Kusler’s team has now won three-straight and by a combined 61 points. She believes her boys are playing some of their best basketball — and just in time with only three games left in the regular season.
“Ultimately, at the end of the season, we want to be on that mountain top and having that best, mountain-top moment — hoisting the state championship trophy. And I feel like, right now, we are actually — not to get ahead of ourselves — but we're setting ourselves up to be able to put together a run here,” Kusler said. “And the foundation has been laid in the last couple of games that we have. I feel that, defensively, we've seen a shift and, offensively, execution wise, it's been a shift as well. Just connecting a lot more and that cohesiveness, and these three games are exactly where we want to be right now.”
But Pierre’s final three games won’t be easy by any means. The Govs play at Mitchell (12-4) Thursday, at Sioux Falls Jefferson (16-0) Tuesday and then at home versus SF Roosevelt (11-6) on Feb. 24.
“These are three games that are going to prepare us the best way possible leading into the SoDak 16,” Kusler said.
Kienholz discussed Pierre’s remaining schedule and how the Govs can finish their regular season strong.
“We want to go 4-0, and, right now, we’re 1-0. Just got three more to go,” he said. “But just keep playing hard, keep moving the ball and just keep putting on a show.”
But first, a date with the Kernels. Kusler previewed the intriguing matchup.
“We go to Mitchell on Thursday, and, you know, it's the Corn Palace. Sometimes, it's a great place to play, a great environment there, and they’re playing really well. So we're gonna have to be prepared for a challenge, and it's going to be a little bit different than what we saw tonight. But tonight was a great opportunity for us to be able to set ourselves up for a game like that,” she said. “(Mitchell is) going to play hard defensively, and they're going to execute well, offensively. So we need to make sure that we're doing exactly the same and then creating opportunities for ourselves (with) those simple scores like we talked about (Tuesday).”
