The Pierre Governors captured their first SDHSBA Class A State Championship in program history when they took down Harrisburg, 4-2, in the title game on May 27 at Sioux Falls Stadium.
And while the ending was picture-perfect, the start was anything but.
Pierre began 2023 by losing its first five games — two versus Mitchell (6-4, 5-0) on Apr. 10, two against Sioux Falls O’Gorman (10-7, 10-4) on Apr. 14 and the first of a doubleheader with Brookings (5-1) on Apr. 25.
Eager to turn things around, the Govs did some soul-searching before their second matchup with the Bobcats at Bob Shelden Field.
“We kind of just said to ourselves, ‘Guys, we’re a better baseball team than this. We should not be losing these games. We just need to step it up,’” senior center fielder Brecken Krueger said Wednesday.
That would be the last time Pierre would taste defeat for the rest of the season.
Later that day, Pierre secured its first win, beating Brookings, 4-2. The Govs followed that up with 13-straight victories en route to a state title.
Krueger credited his team’s monumental turnaround to “great” senior leadership.
“We all stepped up, we talked and we decided that we weren’t going to lose anymore,” he said. “We knew that’s what we wanted to do and where we wanted to end up, and we ended up doing it.”
Around that time of the Brookings series, head coach Steve Gray found that each game from there on out became increasingly important to his players.
“They finally decided, ‘Hey guys, we only got so many games left because we know where Lincoln (Kienholz) is going, other guys are doing different things. Some guys are playing Legion baseball, some aren’t,” Gray said. “So their time to play baseball together meant a lot more to them, which made things more meaningful.”
After a 10-5 regular season, the Govs earned the No. 1 seed in the 2023 SDHSBA Class A Playoffs. And in doing so, they hosted No. 16 Douglas on May 20 in the second game of the Pierre Regional at Hyde Stadium.
Pierre began its championship run with a 20-0 thumping of the Patriots. Then a 4-1 win over No. 8 SF Lincoln advanced the Govs to the state semifinals at Sioux Falls Stadium, where they would see No. 5 Brandon Valley on May 27.
Thanks to a two-run RBI single by senior third baseman Jonathan Lyons in the first inning and a combined shutout on the mound by senior Lincoln Kienholz and sophomore JJ Bucholz, Pierre squeaked by the Lynx, 2-0, for a date with No. 3 Harrisburg in the title game later that day.
The Govs beat the Tigers, 4-2, behind a two-hit, two-RBI performance by senior left fielder Jack Merkwan. On the hill, senior Jackson Edman got the nod, striking out four and allowing both runs in four innings. Bucholz, once again, finished the job, racking up three strikeouts.
Pierre sealed the deal when Harrisburg’s Palmer Boyd hit a deep fly ball to left field. Merkwan had to move towards the edge of the warning track, but he caught the final out to secure his team’s first-ever state championship.
“I just remember running up to Jack, after he caught it, and he was standing there. I jumped into his arms and said, ‘We did it,’” Krueger said. “We’ve been dreaming about this since we were eight years old, like our first year of baseball. That’s what it’s all about right there, and I’m glad we were able to share that moment together.”
He continued on saying, “It was a total whirlwind of emotions. Just a very high moment in my life, and I’ll definitely remember it forever.”
Once Merkwan caught the game-ending flyout, the Govs jumped in excitement and immediately formed a dogpile in front of first base. Lyons remembered the moment vividly.
“It was almost like time stopped there for a little bit. In that moment, you’re just like, ‘Holy cow.’ And so, it was amazing,” he said. “Being able to dogpile with my team after that was awesome. Being able to do that in any sport was great, but especially your senior year (in) baseball with a group of guys that I’ve played with since I was like five years old. So it’s cool to go out on top like that, and it’s the best moment I’ve experienced.”
But the celebration didn’t stop there. During Gray’s postgame television interview, his players rewarded him with an ice-water bath.
"Don't let the Govs get hot baby!" - STEVE GRAY @SDHSBaseball @pierregovernors pic.twitter.com/q3NVfzgrWm— Jason Andera (@AnderaMidco) May 28, 2023
“What a cool thing,” Gray said of his postgame shower. “Every year that goes by, there’s only one team that’s happy at the end of the year, and we’ve been on the other side a handful of times. It was just cool to wrap up a really good end of the year.”
Krueger used one word to describe capturing Pierre varsity’s first baseball state championship since its inaugural season in 2013 — determination.
“Just because of the way we started our season. Obviously, it wasn’t the greatest or how we would’ve liked to start. But, we never gave up,” he said. “Not just our baseball program, but Pierre athletics alone — It really just shows determination, and it shows that we’re willing to work through the hard times to get better and to, obviously, win a state championship.”
Pierre's seven seniors, including Deegan Houska and Jayden Wiebe, made the 2023 Academic All-State Team. And for a majority of them, May 27 wasn’t the first time they’ve won a state title in their baseball careers.
In fact, they racked up four straight while playing together on their local 9-12U travel teams and then secured another state championship at the 14U level.
“That was special, but there’s nothing like going out your senior year with a group of guys that you’ve played the game you love with for your entire life,” Lyons said. “I mean, this group of guys means the world to me, and I wouldn’t trade them for anything.”
Even though Gray will be losing key veteran leadership, Pierre baseball has its eyes set for another state title in 2024 and beyond.
“This isn’t the last time we want to be doing this,” Gray said. “The next group, they’ve got the same set of goals right from the get-go, right from when we get started. That’s just the way we’ve always talked about it, and we will continue to do it.”
