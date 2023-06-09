The Pierre Governors captured their first SDHSBA Class A State Championship in program history when they took down Harrisburg, 4-2, in the title game on May 27 at Sioux Falls Stadium.

And while the ending was picture-perfect, the start was anything but.

Spencer Easland

Pierre's Spencer Easland attempts to bunt the ball versus Harrisburg on May 27.
Jonathan Lyons

Jonathan Lyons was responsible for both of Pierre's runs in its 2-0 win over Brandon Valley in the Class A Semifinal on May 27 at Sioux Falls Stadium. He hit a two-RBI single in the first.
shower

Pierre's George Stalley, right, and his teammates celebrate their first state title in program history with a postgame shower.

Austin Nicholson

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

