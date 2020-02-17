The Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team hosted the Wall Eagles at Parkview Auditorium on Saturday evening in their home finale, in Fort Pierre.
The Buffs jumped out to a 20-12 in the first quarter. They extended that lead 32-18 by halftime. The Buffs kept their foot on the gas and doubled up the Eagles by taking a 50-25 lead into the fourth quarter. The Buffs put the finishing touches on a 62-34 victory by outscoring the Eagles 12-9 in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles were led by senior forward Enoch Cuny, who had nine points. Junior guard Bridger Amiotte had eight points, while sophomore forward Reid Hansen chipped in six points.
The Buffs were led by junior forward Nathan Cook, who had a game-high 14 points. Sophomore guard Lathan Prince added 13 points, while sophomore forward Cormac Duffy had 11 points.
Saturday’s game was the final home game for seniors Slater Tople and Dylan Gabriel. One of the highlights of the game came in the second half when Tople and Gabriel hit three-point shots on back-to-back possessions.
The Buffs (7-10, no. 6 in Region 6A) will play the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers (11-4, no. 2 in Region 6A) in a battle of Region 6A teams in Mobridge on Tuesday. Junior varsity games are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.
