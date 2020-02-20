The last few weekends have been incredibly busy on the homefront for the local high school sports teams. This weekend will be a departure from that trend, with only one home event.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team (7-11, no. 13 in Class AA) will host the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots (13-4, no. 3 in Class AA) on Saturday evening. The varsity game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT. Saturday’s game will function as Senior Night for the Govs. Seniors on the Govs girls basketball team are Kodi Severyn and Kylee Thorpe.
Another highlight of the weekend will be the Region Wrestling Tournaments taking place across the state on Saturday. The Govs wrestlers will compete at the Region 3A Tournament in Aberdeen. The Stanley County Buffaloes wrestling team will compete at the Region 4B Tournament in Hill City, while the Sully Buttes Chargers wrestling team will compete at the Region 1B Tournament in Sisseton.
