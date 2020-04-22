Today’s Senior Athlete Spotlight is with Pierre T.F. Riggs athletes Jack and Will Van Camp. They were nominated by their grandma Nancy Van Camp.
The following is their nomination.
Nancy Van Camp told the Capital Journal that she would have nominated them individually, but since they were born several minutes apart, it has always been easy to put them together.
“I have had a great opportunity to be a part of their lives from the time they were born,” Van Camp said.
“For the past 18 years, they have shared their imaginative minds, plans, activities, friends and their love with me. I sat through T-ball and watched them run the bases as the kids on the other team tried to throw the ball from base to base. I watched as they scored, won and lost at State Legion tournaments. I tried to console them when they finished a match in AAU wrestling. I cheered with the crowd when Jack won third place in the State Wrestling Tournament. There have been trips to practices, school and games. That stage in their lives is over.”
Like their father before them, Nancy looks forward to watching Jack and Will continue to grow into wonderful young men.
“They have grown up in this community, school and church.” Van Camp said.
“They have the values and the skills they will need to move into the next part of their lives.”
