The Sully Buttes Chargers boys basketball team hosted the Aberdeen Roncalli Cavaliers at the gym in Onida on Monday night. The Chargers came into Monday’s game looking to pick up their first victory of the season. They did just that by defeating the Cavaliers 49-46.
The Cavaliers held an 8-4 lead after the first quarter. The Chargers roared back to take a 21-14 lead into halftime. They extended their lead to 35-25 going into the fourth quarter after outscoring the Cavaliers 14-11. The Cavaliers would not go away without a fight. They outscored the Chargers 19-14 in the fourth quarter, but the Chargers were able to come away with the win.
Senior forward Rafe Wientjes led the Chargers with 17 points. Senior Garrett Petersen added 12 points. The Cavaliers were led by senior guard Micah Dohrer, who had a game high 24 points.
The Cavaliers fell to a 1-3 record, while the Chargers improved to 1-2. They will next see action against the Parker Pheasants (2-1) at the Parkston Classic in Parkston on Monday. Tip-off is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. CT.
