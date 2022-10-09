The Pierre boys soccer team said goodbye to 14 seniors after losing to Rapid City Stevens in the first round of the SDHSAA State Playoffs on Tuesday.
The 11th-seeded Govs fell to the sixth-seeded Raiders, 3-1, despite a fast start at the Sioux Park Complex.
“Right after the loss, I was a bit upset,” senior goalkeeper Carson Ahartz said. “But then I realized that it's not the end of the world, and I'm still with my friends. We didn't lose anybody. And we did fight till the end, so we didn't go out not trying. We went out fighting, and that's a good way to go out and a good way to end the season.”
Pierre led early after senior Rylan Derry scored the lone goal for Pierre on a free kick. But Rapid City responded with a goal of its own to make it 1-1 at halftime.
Things got worse for the Govs in the second half. The Raiders scored two more goals while their defense pitched a shutout.
Offensively, Pierre had plenty of opportunities to cut the deficit, but they just couldn’t capitalize on them.
“Kudos on their keeper. We had a lot of really good shots, actually, from a few different people, and the goalie would just make some pretty good saves on them,” senior Ashton Griese said. “We had some shots continuously kind of throughout the game. (The) offense was doing all right, we just couldn't beat the keeper, really. I wouldn't say their defense was too strong. We just couldn't beat the keeper.”
The Govs finished the season with a record of 7-5-2 and won four consecutive games at one point, beating Mitchell, Harrisburg, Brandon Valley and Brookings.
But that hot streak burnt out towards the season’s close. Pierre lost three of its last four games, and the other was a tie.
“That's the last time they’re going to be wearing the jersey for Pierre soccer, so they're obviously hurting,” Govs head coach Miguel Manriquez said. “(I) just told them (to) keep their heads up. We’re just proud of, not only the season that they played, but just the whole commitment that they've done. Soccer is more than the wins and losses, which is the family that they create. The soccer community that we're part of is great. Just really proud of them, and they are proud of being part of the soccer community as well.”
For Manriquez, he’s losing 14 of his 16 varsity players to graduation. Pierre’s seniors made up nearly 90 percent of the roster.
Manriquez said he was honored to have been able to coach them the past two seasons and they have bright futures ahead of them.
“It's probably some of the best soccer memories I've ever had,” Ahartz said. “...It's been amazing having Aaron Fable as assistant coach, sort of as a goalkeeper coach. And same with Coach Manriquez. I think he's a great coach, and he's a very respectable man off the field. My time at Pierre has been pretty good. I wouldn't trade it for anything.”
Senior Devon Flottmeyer reflected on the precious moments this veteran group had over the years at Pierre.
“We're probably the closest one to seniors ever that has come through this program,” he said. “We all get along. We had a great time at practice. The bus rides were phenomenal. I just made so many memories throughout my time here.”
Senior Cordell Schlichenmayer shared how deep the bond between them actually was.
“We've always been close friends from all the way back to the old elementary soccer days,” he said. “...It's going to be tough to not be able to play the soccer game, but I think we'll always stay together throughout school and the rest of life. Yeah, we're just that close.”
Not only did they impact each other but the younger players as well. Manriquez takes pride in how the seniors represented the coaches, the team and T.F. Riggs High School overall.
“They just know that — it does hurt losing that first round,” he said. “We just really appreciate the years that they put into the soccer team and just being a role model for the younger players.”
Along with leadership, these seniors also hope they taught the younger players how to always work hard and never be satisfied.
“On the younger kids coming up, they're not going to be the oldest team next year,” Flottmeyer said. “I think they’ll have maybe three seniors, so I hope our work ethic — staying after practice, getting a couple more reps and really trying your all — I hope that rubbed off on the younger kids, and I'm pretty excited to see what they do in the future.”
