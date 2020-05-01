Senior student-athletes at Pierre T.F. Riggs High School were remembered by Roger Edwards this week, who coached them in middle school. Here is their nomination:
The senior class has a special place in my heart, since they were sixth graders the year before I retired. In August 2013, 52 young runners started their journey in Pierre athletics by running middle school cross country. The reason for such a big turnout was because cross country was the only activity for sixth graders in the fall. Coach Dowling, Coach Lowery and I realized this, but our goal was to prepare these athletes for their future and what they need to start understanding.
Running, stretching, preparing for practice, competition and behavior on bus trips were just a few areas touched on. The coaches stressed having the runner do the best they could.
The most important lesson was when the athlete was wearing a Pierre uniform, the runner was representing Pierre.
Seventh grade volleyball was added for the girls, as was soccer. Eighth grade found many boys playing football. Some athletes were moved up to the high school team. The remaining runners were leaders of the team. They told the new sixth graders not to throw sticks. They would get organized for warmups. At meets, these runners were responsible for knowing where their teammates were at the starting line.
These seniors gave Pierre fans many memories in all sports of the last seven years. They are great role models for future Pierre athletes. Each of them are beginning a new chapter of their life.
Some will go to college to continue their athletic career, while some will go for academics. These seniors will have challenges that they will face. Each one of them are in our thoughts during this time.
We would like to thank these members of the class of 2020 for all the memories we have of them. We wish each one of them the best of luck in the future.
