Several members of the Sully Buttes Chargers boys and girls basketball teams were named to the Yellowstone Trail All-Conference team last week.
For the Chargers boys, senior guard Nick Wittler and senior center Jett Lamb were named to the YTC First Team. Senior guard Grant Johnson was named to the YTC Second Team. Senior forward Quinn Jordre was named honorable mention. The Chargers boys went 20-2 en route to their fourth straight Class B State Boys Basketball Tournament berth.
Senior guard Kendra Kleven led the Chargers girls by being named to the YTC First Team. Freshman Allyson Wittler and eighth grader Stevie Wittler were named to the YTC Second Team. The Chargers ended their season with a 11-10 record.
