Pierre T.F. Riggs senior cross country runner Hayden Shaffer and junior volleyball player Ayvrie Kaiser were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Sept. 6-11. Here are their nominations:
Shaffer had his top race of his career at the Aberdeen Cross Country Invitational last week. He ran his personal best time of his career by running the 5000 meter course in 16:30, beating his previous best time of 16:45. That means Shaffer ran at a 5:18 pace. Shaffer also beat last year’s State champion, Aberdeen Central’s Josh Martin. Shaffer worked hard this offseason by running over 500 miles between June 1 and August 31 in the Summer Running Program. Shaffer would be the first to say that defeating Martin doesn’t mean a thing unless it is at the State Meet. It is a step in the right direction, and it hopefully gives Shaffer the confidence he needs the rest of the season. Cross country is one of those sports that a lot of people outside of the parents don’t get to see when it comes to the competitions. Shaffer’s performance this past week would have made any sports fan excited.
Kaiser is the leading hitter for the Govs volleyball team, as she averages 18 kills per match. Kaiser had a career-high 28 kills in a five set victory over the Mitchell Kernels in Mitchell. Kaiser continued into the weekend with 23 more kills in wins over Sturgis and Spearfish. She has led the Govs on offense in each game, and is their go-to scorer. Kaiser is serving over 90 percent, and has 12 aces on the year. She has 14 blocks on defense, and is doing a nice job serve-receive passing, and getting to her spots on defense. She is an all-around player on the floor. What the team needs most from Kaiser is the excitement and energy she brings to each practice and in every game. She is competitive, and she holds others accountable while making sure the team has the excitement they need to play well. Other players work harder when Kaiser is on the floor. It is that energy that has driven the Govs to a 7-0 start on the season. Kaiser is a leading part of their success, and a great leader for the program. Other teams are starting to recognize Kaiser as one of the best outside hitters in the state. She will be continued to be relied on heavily throughout the season. The coaches are grateful she is on their side of the net.
