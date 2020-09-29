Pierre T.F. Riggs senior midfielder Nathan Leiferman and sophomore Marlee Shorter were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Sept. 21-26. Here is their nominations:
Shorter has been an extremely valuable athlete on the girls tennis team this season. She debuted at No. 3 singles after playing junior varsity singles last year, demonstrating a great amount of progress in the last year. She possesses a tenacious attitude that makes her a relentless competitor. She is often harder on herself as an athlete than any coach, analyzing each and every point and what she can do to improve her game. At an out-of-town tournament recently, another coach made note of not only the team’s record, but Shorter’s in particular, noting that she has improved her game significantly and continues to be a serious competitor. What her coaches appreciate most about Shorter is her dedication and work ethic. She has been flexible, and is always willing to listen and learn. She remains an asset to the team.
On Sept. 15, the Govs pulled out a 4-0 win over Mitchell at home. Nathan Leiferman was huge in that game, as he came away with all four of the team’s goals. Leiferman has been the focal point in many games, as well as the engine that gets the team going offensively. He not only has been able to find the back of the net, but he also starts the defense from the forward position. Leiferman uses his speed, energy and high work rate to make opposing defenders uncomfortable, which results in them turning it over and provides quick counter attacks for the Govs. Leiferman had a great game, and is deserving of Athlete of the Week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.