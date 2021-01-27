Sophomore wrestlers Marlee Shorter and freshman Trey Lewis were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Jan. 18-23. Here are their nominations:
Shorter had another phenomenal weekend on the mat. She continued her dominance and won all three matches by first period pin at the Pierre East vs West Tournament. This brings her season record to 15-1. Shorter is a multi-sport athlete (State Champion Tennis player) that has come in and picked up wrestling at a very fast pace. Her dedication to getting better has been noticed by her coaches from the very first weekend out on the mat. Most people would probably not outwardly think Marlee is a wrestler, as she has a very quiet and has a studious look about her. Don’t be fooled by that impression, as she is a very fierce competitor when the whistle sounds. Shorter is a great example of going into something new, putting in the work, and getting the results quickly.
Lewis has stepped into the varsity line up every chance he can when the team needs him. Even though he is not the 145 pound varsity wrestler, he has made those around know that he is a force to be dealt with. This past week, he wrestled in the dual versus Brandon Valley, and beat his opponent by a score of 5-4. To follow up that performance, he was asked to compete in the Spearfish dual against the no. 3 ranked wrestler at 145 pounds in Class A. Lewis pinned Oakley Blakeman of Spearfish in the first period. He has now beaten multiple ranked opponents, including no. 3 and no. 5 at 145 pounds, and no. 7 at 152 pounds, bringing his varsity season record to 13-3.
