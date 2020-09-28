The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team was without a few key starters on Friday night. They did not let that stop them, as they defeated the Spearfish Spartans 79-28 at Hollister Field in Pierre.
The Govs led 21-0 after the first quarter, and 58-21 at halftime. They extended their lead to 72-21 after three quarters. Both teams were able to score in the fourth quarter.
Govs coach Steve Steele told the Capital Journal that he was pleased with how his team did in Friday’s game.
“I was really proud of our young guys,” Steele said. “They really had to step in and go into some roles that they hadn’t had, especially starting roles. Some of our really young guys hadn’t even practiced with us, and they had to jump into the game. I’m really proud of how those guys performed and the overall depth that we showed tonight.”
It was the Maguire Raske show for the majority of the game. The senior running back had six touchdowns on the ground, as well as a receiving touchdown. Raske had over 260 yards of total offense in the game. The Govs also got touchdowns from receiver Jack Merkwan, tight end Aaron Booth, receiver Ashton Griese, and running back Trey Lewis. Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz threw two touchdown passes. Jaden Flor tackled a Spearfish ball carrier in the endzone for a safety in the first half. Kicker Rylan Derry played his first game of the season, connecting on 11 extra point attempts. The Govs were without several players for the game due to COVID-19 related quarantine issues.
With the new rule being that the clock will run after a 35 point lead in the second half, the Govs played a few backups in a lot of the second half. Freshman quarterback Cade Keiser threw a touchdown pass, while running backs Trey Lewis and Brock Moser ran the ball with solid efforts. Those efforts, as well as the efforts of other younger players impressed Steele.
“They all did a really good job,” Steele said. “It’s tough to have to learn all that they did in a few days, but they did a good job, and I’m really proud of them.”
The last time the Govs and Spartans faced off before Friday night’s game was the controversial 103-0 playoff game. The Spartans played better this time around, and got 312 yards through the air. Freshman wide receiver Brayden Delahoyde led the Spartans with six catches for 270 receiving yards. Steele said the Spartans looked to have been an improved team from last season.
“They’ve got a really good group there,” Steele said. “That no. 10 (Delahoyde) has got a lot of speed on him. They did a really good job of finding ways of getting him the ball. It’s really hard on some of those crossing routes where he gets the ball at full speed to judge where your angle is going to be as a defender. He’s pretty lethal, and he’s only a freshman. He can grow a lot more and really be a weapon for them down the road.”
The Spartans (0-5) are next scheduled to face the Douglas Patriots (1-4) at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish on Friday night. Meanwhile, the Govs (3-1) will host the Huron Tigers (2-3) in an ESD battle at Hollister Field in Pierre on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Tigers are coming off a close 21-19 loss to the Sturgis Brown Scoopers. The Govs are expecting to be at full strength coming into Friday’s matchup. Steele said they’re an improved team in the second year under coach Scott Spanton.
“Their offense has really come a long way,” Steele said. “Their quarterback is really good. You can tell he’s grown a lot in their system. They’ve been a pretty solid defensive team. They do a really good job stopping the run. They’re not overly flashy, but they’re really disciplined. It’s really hard to make a long drive on them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.