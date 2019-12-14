Savannah Shrake
Pierre T.F. Riggs student Savannah Shrake was named this week's Pierre Fine Arts-First National Bank Performer of the Week

Pierre T.F. Riggs student Savannah Shrake was named this week’s Pierre Fine Arts-First National Bank Performer of the Week. Here is her nomination:

Shrake received a perfect score at the SDHSAA Oral Interp State Festival for her storytelling performance. She truly owned the room with her presence and flawless performance. One of her contest judges remarked, " Narrator and audience become "one"--so great! A true story-teller!!" Another of her judges said, "Terrific energy throughout. You truly engaged the audience in this story."

