The Post 8 Junior Legion baseball team hosted the Harrisburg Tigers Junior Legion in a doubleheader at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Tuesday. Both games ended with one of the two teams coming away with zero runs.
The first game saw the Tigers jump on Post 8 early for six runs in the first inning. They added two runs in the third inning, one run in the fourth inning and four runs in the fifth inning. Post 8 was only able to get one hit in a 13-0 loss.
Ryan Corcoran got the start for the Tigers. He lasted five innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out four.
Brady Getz was on the pitcher’s mound for Post 8. He went two-thirds of an inning, allowing six runs on one hit. Spencer Kelly and Deegan Houska entered the game as relief.
The second game went better for Post 8. They scored four runs in the first inning, two runs in the second inning, and one run in the third inning. The Tigers did end up with five hits, but they could not scratch across any runs. Post 8 ended up with a 7-0 victory.
Isaac Polak was on the mound for Post 8. He allowed three hits and zero runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out seven.
Taylor Klein started the game for the Tigers. He allowed three hits and four runs over one inning, Kaden Reitz, Quinn Wessel and Noah Ford all contributed in relief.
Post 8 (15-16) will next see action in a doubleheader against Sioux Falls West Post 15 at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Saturday. First pitch for the first game is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.
