Pierre T.F. Riggs freshman Owen Seibel was named this week’s Pierre Fine Arts-First National Bank Performer of the Week. Here is his nomination:
Seibel is the only freshman to attend not just one, but two honor bands this year. He had to take the initiative to find the audition materials and practice on his own, and then go out of his comfort zone to submit the audition. He was accepted to both USD and SDSU's honor band. Freshmen are not often accepted to these bands, which include the top auditioned students from multiple states.
