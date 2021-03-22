Sioux Falls Christian

The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers celebrate winning their second Class A State Boys Basketball Championship after they defeated the Sioux Valley Cossacks 84-50 on Saturday. 

 Photo Courtesy of South Dakota Public Broadcasting

The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers defeated the Sioux Valley Cossacks in the Class A State Boys Basketball Championship at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on Saturday night. The championship win is there second in school history, with the first title coming in 2016.

The Chargers led 22-7 after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 41-19 at halftime, and 63-38 after three quarters. They put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Cossacks 21-12 in the fourth quarter.

Two statistical categories point to the Chargers’ victory. The Chargers held a 39-16 rebounding advantage. They also shot over 50 percent on all three shooting metrics.

Senior forward Tyler Prins led the Chargers with 27 points. Senior guard Xavier Van Beek had 17 points, while junior forward Brooks Nelson added 13 points. Junior center Nathan Koole and sophomore guard Tate Snyder each had nine points.

Sophomore guard Oliver Vincent led the Cossacks with 22 points. Junior forward Hayden Ruesink was next in line with nine points.

The other three teams that won their placing games in the Class A State Tournament were Dakota Valley, St. Thomas More and Vermillion.

