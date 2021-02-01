Fresh off a big win against the Bennett County Warriors, the Stanley County Lady Buffaloes girls basketball team took to the road to face the Lower Brule Sioux in Lower Brule on Saturday. The Sioux came away with a 64-48 victory.
The game was high scoring from the start. The Sioux jumped out to a 24-16 lead after the first quarter. They extended that lead to 40-30 at halftime, and 57-35 after three quarters. The Lady Buffs outscored the Sioux 13-7 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to get the win.
The Lady Buffs held a 33-29 rebounding advantage. The Sioux made 11 of 18 free throws, while the Lady Buffs made nine of 19 attempts. The Sioux had just seven turnovers, while the Lady Buffs had 20.
Sophomore center Courtney Traversie led the Sioux with 18 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore guard Kharmon Wells had 18 points, while senior center Maddison Wells had 16 points.
Freshman guard Mattie Duffy had a team high 19 points for the Lady Buffs. Junior guard Taylee Stroup added 13 points, while junior center Jordyn Sosa had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Sioux (7-5) will next see action against the White River Tigers (11-0) in White River on Tuesday. Games are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. MT. The Lady Buffs (1-13) will host the Lakota Tech Tatanka (7-0) at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Tuesday. Games are scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. CT.
