Six local kids were winners in the Elks Lodge No. 1953 Hoop Shoot at the Georgia Morse Middle School gym on Sunday evening.
Callum Brunner, Eddie Duffy, Brogan Kienholz, Eddie Duffy, Molly Olson, Jocelyn Pfeffer, and Quinn Schiefelbein each won their age group contest and will advance to the Elks State Hoop Shoot on February 5, 2021, at Georgia Morse Middle School in Pierre.
In the 12 and 13-year old boys division, Eddie Duffy won by making 21 of 25 shots, the most of any shooter in the competition. Although he would have won any other division with 20 made free throws, Jerren Deal finished second in his group. Jett Yackley hit 18 shots to finish third.
Molly Olson and Ellen Hart were tied with 12 makes each after 25 free throws, forcing a tiebreaker. Olson won it by hitting five-straight free throws, while Hart was four of five and finished second. Allysen Bauer took third place with 11 free throws made.
Quinn Schiefelbein won the girls’ 10 and 11-year old division with 12 shots made. In second was Zoey Bauer with nine makes. Ellie Nelson made eight of 25 free throws to take third place.
Brogan Kienholz won the boys’ 10 and 11-year old competition with 18 made. Tripp Lindekugel finished second with 17 made, and Weston Terwilliger took third place with 12 shots made.
The youngest boys’ division was won by Callum Brunner, who hit 14 free throws. Adler Bastian, with 12 makes, and Coby Danburg, who hit 11, finished second and third in the 8 and 9-year old boys division, respectively. Jocelyn Pfeffer is the girls’ 8- and 9-year old champion.
Lincoln Kienholz, former Hoop Shoot National Finalist, was honored at the event. He handed out trophies and shared his experience at the national finals as part of the 50th anniversary of the Elks Hoop Shoot event.
In total, 34 local kids participated in the free annual free-throw contest. The lodge contest is the first step in advancing the April national championships in Chicago. The winners of the contest among winners from all South Dakota lodges on February 5 will compete at the regionals in Rapid City in March against the Montana and North Dakota state winners.
The Hoop Shoot is a signature kids program sponsored by the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, which is a 141-year old national fraternal organization. For more information about the Hoop Shoot or Elks Lodge No. 1953, please visit elks.org.
