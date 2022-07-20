Sixteen Pierre swimmers will compete Friday through Sunday in the 2022 South Dakota State A Championship meet in Sioux Falls.
Swimmers are Jaycee Bauer, Colton Cass, Aubrey Chamberlin, Abram Doll, Finley Ellwein, Bentley Frost, Jagger Gardner, Charlie Hull, Caleb Hutton, Christopher Jensen, Trey Linn, Matthew Maritz, Ben Murphy, Kendra Rounds, Ella Ward-Zeller and Michelle Weiss.
Some of those swimmers qualified for this weekend’s event after placing first or second in the 2022 Long Course State B Swim Meet in Yankton last weekend. During the meet, Pierre’s high-point winners were Linn, first for the 9- to 10-year-old boys; Bauer, third for the 15- to 16-year-old girls; and Rounds, first for the 17- to 19-year-old girls.
In the girls 8 and under division, Betty Lukkes took second in the 50 and 100 breaststroke. She also placed sixth in the 50 back, seventh in the 50 free and eighth in the 100 free.
In the girls 11-12 division, Chamberlin placed first in the 100 breaststroke, and second in the 50 breaststroke and 50 free. She also took third in the 100 free, seventh in the 50 free and ninth in the 200 free.
In the girls 15-16 division, Bauer took first-place finishes in the 100 and 200 back, and 100 fly. She placed second in the 200 fly, and 400 and 200 free.
In the girls 17-19 division, Rounds took first in the 50, 100, 200, 400 and 800 free; and 100 back and fly.
In the boys 8 and under, Bentley Frost placed third in the 50 breaststroke.
In the boys 11-12 division, Linn took first in the 50 and 100 free, and 200 IM; second in the 50 and 100 back and 400 free, and fifth in the 200 free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.