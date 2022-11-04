The Central South Dakota Skating Club is gearing up for another season, with its skaters competing in Bismarck, North Dakota, on Friday and Saturday.
The full results of the event were not available by press time.
Head coach Samantha Witte shared how her team felt during Thursday’s practice at the PAYSA Ice Rink before they traveled to Bismarck.
“We’re a little nervous because we’ve only been on the ice for two weeks,” Witte said. “But mostly other skaters have been skating probably for a couple months already. So we’re looking at this competition as more like getting the butterflies out of the stomach type situation.”
Her skaters hadn’t been on the ice since June, hence the team’s nervousness. But Witte feels good about their chances this year.
“Every time they come back every year they’re stronger,” she said. “They can get into the elements quicker.”
Witte added that everyone is “happy” to be back on the ice.
And that’s especially the case for freshman Ella Oxford, who missed a large part of last season due to a torn PCL. Witte has been impressed by her skater’s recent progress.
“I actually think she’s further ahead (than expected),” Witte said. “I think that because, like I said, she just skated in the summer and now she’s skating here. I think that she’s where she was — or if not higher — because she’s actually doing full jumps. And she wasn’t doing full jumps last time.”
Oxford injured her PCL after her toepick got stuck in the ice while she was doing a spiral. The Freeskate 3 competitor shared how she felt practicing on Thursday.
“It was definitely a little nerve-wracking,” Oxford said. “But then I got more comfortable and just realized that I could still do what I was able to do (before).”
Oxford added that she wants to keep improving her skating and to actually get the axel pose down to a T.
Sophomore advanced skater Jazzy Fennell also hit the ice Thursday and admitted that she’s still trying to shake off the offseason rust.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” Fennell said. “Lessons are a bit of a struggle getting back into, but it’s been really fun getting everything down.”
Fennell added that she has progressed on a lot of jumps that she couldn’t do last year.
In a month, the CSDSC will compete in the first annual Central South Dakota Ice Classic on Dec. 2-4 at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre.
Witte said the girls are “excited” to compete in the event, herself included.
Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134
Assistant Sports Editor
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
