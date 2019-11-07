Senior right side hitter Addy Smith and freshman quarterback/defensive back Lincoln Kienholz were named this week’s PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week. Here are their nominations:
Smith led the team with 14 kills against Brookings in a game that got the Govs back in the win column. After the first set struggles, Smith took over at the net and dominated in the remaining three sets. This is what the coaches have been waiting for from Smith all season, as she has so much power and quickness in her hitting.
Kienholz did a fantastic job going in and guiding the Governor offense against Spearfish last week. He did a great job organizing the offense and executing plays to the best of his ability while also scoring the first three touchdowns of his young career. It is always a difficult situation coming into a game cold, but Kienholz demonstrated great preparation and leadership. The Govs did not miss a beat and continued rolling with Kienholz at quarterback. The coaches are all very proud of his growth this season, and they are excited for his future in the Governors football program.
