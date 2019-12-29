The snowy and icy weather that impacted the entire state this weekend made its mark on the sports schedule for several local sports teams.
All hockey games for both the Oahe Capitals boys and girls varsity, junior varsity and lower level teams on Saturday and Sunday were postponed. These games will be rescheduled at a later date.
The Parkston Classic, which the Sully Buttes Chargers girls and boys basketball teams are scheduled to compete in, has been postponed to Tuesday. The Chargers girls will play Viborg-Hurley at 4:30 p.m. CT, while the Chargers boys will play Viborg-Hurley at 6 p.m. CT.
The weather also impacted the open skating schedule for the Central South Dakota Skating Club. Sunday’s Open Skate opportunity was cancelled.
The Capitals boys varsity (2-1) will next see action this coming weekend on the road. They will play the Watertown Lakers in the Watertown Maas Arena in Watertown on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT. They will play the Brookings Rangers in the Larson Ice Arena in Brookings on Sunday. Puck drop is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. CT.
The Capitals girls varsity (1-3) will next see action this coming Sunday against the Watertown Lakers in the Watertown Maas Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. C
