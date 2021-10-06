Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Kyanne Beck battles for the ball during a game against the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders at the PILC Soccer Complex in Pierre on Tuesday. For more photos, go to capjournal.com.
Pierre eighth grader Natalie Flottmeyer controls the ball during a game against the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders at the PILC Soccer Complex in Pierre on Tuesday.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors varsity soccer teams both played in playoff games on Tuesday. The Govs girls played the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders at the PILC Soccer Complex in Pierre, while the Govs boys played the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls.
The Govs girls fell to the Rough Riders 1-0. Rough Riders senior Isabel Peterson scored the lone goal of the game with less than 32 minutes left in the second half. Govs senior goalkeeper Jenna Gehring had seven saves in her final game in net for the Govs.
The Govs boys lost 1-0 to the Patriots. The Patriots scored the lone goal of the game with about 20 minutes to spare in the second half.
The Govs girls end their season with a 9-4-1. Seniors on the roster are Jenna Gehring, Avery Davis, Kyanne Beck, Ragan Rae, Alexis Campea, Oksana Mutchelknaus and Emily Sattizahn.
The Govs boys end their season with a 6-6-2 record. Seniors on the roster are Peder Tomte, Cole Peterson, Jeremy Knigge, Spencer Taylor, Matyas Pribyl and Lincoln Mefferd.
