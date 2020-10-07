The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys and girls soccer teams saw their seasons come to an end on Tuesday. Both teams played their games on the road.

The Govs girls lost 5-0 to the Rapid City Central Cobblers in Rapid City. The Cobblers got two goals from senior forward Keyera Harmon and senior midfielder Morgan Sullivan, and one goal from junior forward Kylea Beckler. The Govs end their season with a 3-8-1 record.

The Govs boys lost 4-1 to the Watertown Arrows in Watertown. No individual statistics were provided to the Capital Journal. The Govs end their season with a 3-7-2 record.

The Govs girls have five seniors graduating from the team. Those seniors are Andie Allison, Brooke Easland, Ajaye Hicks, Paige Isburg and Caytee Williams. The Govs boys have six seniors graduating from the team. Those seniors are Nathan Leiferman, Rylee Fischer, Tyson Johnson, Paul Heth, Raef Briggs and Cam Ahartz.

