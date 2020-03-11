Tuesday saw the Capital City area get taken over by games played in the Class A and Class B SoDak16. The St. Thomas More Cavaliers took on the Clark/Willow Lake Cyclones, and the Tiospa Zina Wambdi played the Pine Ridge Thorpes in Class A action at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. The Timber Lake Panthers took on the Platte-Geddes Black Panthers, and the White River Tigers took on the Lyman Raiders at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre.
No. 1 St. Thomas More Cavaliers versus No. 16 Clark/Willow Lake Cyclones
The Cavaliers jumped out to an early 11-9 lead in the first quarter. They extended that lead to 34-18 at halftime and 52-33 after three quarters. The Cyclones outscored the Cavaliers 18-12 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough. The Cavaliers won 64-51.
Senior forward Ryder Kirsch led the Cavaliers with a game-high 18 points. Senior guards Caden Casey and Connor Hollenbeck had 17 and 15 points, respectively.
The Cyclones were led by sophomore guard Tyler O’Neill, who had 14 points. Senior center Stone Burke added 12 points.
No. 6 Tiospa Zina Wambdi versus No. 11 Pine Ridge Thorpes
The Wambdi led 15-12 after the first quarter. They extended that lead to 30-26 at halftime. The Thorpes cut into the Wambdi’s lead by outscoring them 14-12. The Wambdi came away with a 64-55 victory after outscoring the Thorpes 22-15 in the fourth quarter. No individual statistics were provided.
No. 4 Platte-Geddes Black Panthers versus No. 13 Timber Lake Panthers
The battle of the cats saw Platte-Geddes get out to a 15-13 lead. They extended that lead to 34-29 at halftime. Timber Lake responded in the third quarter by tying the game 43-43 going into the fourth quarter. Platte-Geddes pulled away late and came away with a 54-47 victory.
Junior forward Kelby VanDerWerff led Platte-Geddes with 18 points. Sophomore center Caden Foxley had 16 points, while senior guard Kade Starr added 11 points.
Timber Lake was led by the Kraft brothers. Senior guard Isaac Kraft had a game-high 20 points, while sophomore guard Hank Kraft had 12 points.
No. 5 White River Tigers versus No. 12 Lyman Raiders
The Tigers and Raiders traded baskets and the lead throughout the first quarter. The game went into the second quarter tied at 17-17. Controversy surrounded the second quarter. A foul was called on a Lyman steal attempt. That was followed by a technical foul called on senior forward Brenden Estes. That caused the game to experience a six point swing. The Tigers took a 32-23 lead into halftime. The Raiders roared back to cut the Tigers’ lead to five points. The Tigers would not be denied a 15th straight trip to the Class B State Tournament. They ended up with a 59-46 victory.
The Tigers were led by senior forward Nick Sayler, who scored a game-high 22 points. Sayler also scored the 1,000th point of his career. Freshman guard Joe Sayler scored 20 points, while sophomore guard Dylan Marshall had a quiet 11 points.
The Raiders were led by sophomore center Toby Estes, who had 14 points. Sophomore forward Sam McClanahan added 11 points.
What’s next?
The Tigers and Black Panthers will next see action at next weekend’s Class B State Tournament at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen. The Wambdi and Cavaliers will next see action at the Class A State Tournament in Rapid City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.