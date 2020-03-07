Fans of basketball in the Capital City area got to see some different teams take the court at Parkview Gymnasium on Thursday night. The Newell Irrigators took on the Faulkton Area Trojans. That was followed by a battle between the Kimball/White Lake Wildkats and the Faith Lady Longhorns. The winners of each game advanced to next week’s Class B State Tournament at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.
No. 13 Newell Irrigators versus No. 4 Faulkton Area Trojans
The first game of the night saw the Trojans take a 14-9 lead in the first quarter. The Irrigators responded in the second quarter by outscoring the Trojans 17-13. The game went into halftime with the Trojans leading the way 27-26. The pesky Irrigators managed to tie things up 39-39 going into the final quarter. The higher seeded Trojans would not be denied. They ended up with a 56-47 victory after outscoring the Irrigators 17-8 in the fourth quarter.
The Irrigators were led by junior forward Kayden Steele, who had 15 points. Eighth grade center Jaelyn Wendt had 10 points, while junior guard Lexa Burtzlaff had seven points.
The Trojans were led by junior forward Peyton Melius, who had 25 points. Senior center Brooke Niederbaumer had 15 points, while senior guard Morgan Melius had eight points.
The Irrigators end their season with a 14-8 record. The Trojans improve to 20-3.
No. 14 Kimball/White Lake Wildkats versus No. 3 Faith Lady Longhorns
The second game was almost all Lady Longhorns. They led 15-6 after the first quarter, and 25-17 at halftime. The Wildkats outscored the Lady Longhorns 10-7 in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough. The Lady Longhorns won 55-36 after outscoring the Wildkats 13-9 in the fourth quarter.
The Wildkats were led by junior forward Kennedy Lieferman, who had 19 points. Senior guard Ellie Overweg had eighth points, while junior guard Sidney McCord had six points.
The Lady Longhorns were led by sophomore forward Kaycee Groves, who had 17 points. Senior forward Lindsey Wilken and junior forward Aiyana Byrd each had 10 points, while senior guard Sydnie Schauer had eight points.
The Wildkats end their season with a 15-8 record. The Lady Longhorns improve to 21-2.
What’s Next?
The Lady Longhorns and Trojans will each play in the Class B State Girls Basketball Tournament at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish. The first round starts on Thursday, with the final games being played on Saturday. The Lady Longhorns will play the Howard Tigers at 1:45 p.m. MT. The Trojans will play the DeSmet Lady Bulldogs at 7:45 p.m. MT. All games for the Class B State Tournament will be broadcasted by South Dakota Public Broadcasting.
