Volleyball fans in the Capital City area will see some teams from all over South Dakota compete in the Class A Volleyball SoDak16 Tournament on Tuesday night. Two games will be held at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre, while one game will be held at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre.
The first game of the day in Pierre will see the no. 3 seed Hill City Rangers take on the Elk Point/Jefferson Huskies. That game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. CT.
The Rangers are 28-3 on the season. They have not lost since Oct. 19. Their three losses came to St. Thomas More, and Class B powerhouses in Ethan and Northwestern. The Rangers won their first 22 games of the season. They have defeated area teams in Sully Buttes and Lyman during different in-season tournaments. The Rangers qualified for the Class A SoDak16 by defeating the Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers 3-0 in the Region 8A Tournament.
The Huskies are 20-12 on the season. They ended the regular season on a four match losing streak. The Huskies earned a spot in the SoDak16 by defeating Vermillion 3-1, and upsetting Beresford 3-1 in the Region 4A Tournament. The Huskies defeated the Lyman Raiders in the same tournament in Belle Fourche that the Rangers defeated the Raiders in.
The second game of the night in Pierre will see the no. 6 seed Rapid City Christian Lady Comets take on the no. 11 seed Madison Lady Bulldogs. That game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.
The Lady Comets are 28-6 on the season. They have lost to fellow SoDak16 qualifier Hill City three times. The Lady Comets defeated the Jones County Coyotes once, and the Kadoka Area Kougars twice. They earned a spot in the Class A SoDak16 by defeating Belle Fourche 3-0, and upsetting St. Thomas More 3-1 in the Region 8A Tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs are 22-8. They defeated the Chamberlain Cubs in a match in Madison in September. The Lady Bulldogs lost 3-2 to fellow SoDak16 qualifier Dakota Valley in October in the lone matchup between the two. They ended their regular season by winning their last four games. The Lady Bulldogs qualified for the SoDak16 by defeating Parkston 3-0, and upsetting Wagner 3-2 in the Region 5A Tournament.
The lone game in Fort Pierre will see the no. 7 seed Pine Ridge Lady Thorpes take on the no. 10 seed Groton Area Tigers. That game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.
The Lady Thorpes are 26-4. They went on a 15 game winning streak early in the season. The Lady Thorpes have lost to St. Thomas More twice, and once to Hill City and Kadoka Area. They have defeated Crow Creek twice, and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte and Lower Brule once. The Lady Thorpes ended the regular season by winning their last seven matches. They qualified for the SoDak16 by defeating Todd County and Little Wound in the Region 7A Tournament.
The Tigers are 25-7. They had two seven game winning streaks during the season. The Tigers have lost to Aberdeen Roncalli, Northwestern, and Langford Area twice. Roncalli and Northwestern are SoDak16 qualifiers in their respective classes. The Tigers also lost to Warner, who is a Class B SoDak16 qualifier. The Tigers qualified for the Class A SoDak16 after defeating Sisseton and Milbank in the Region 1A Tournament.
The Class A SoDak16 games that take place at Riggs Gymnasium will be streamed on the GoGovLive YouTube page, and on sportsticketlive.tv.
