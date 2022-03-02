Parkview Gymnasium and Riggs Gymnasium will be rocking on Thursday night, but not for the Governors or Buffaloes. Thursday will feature action in the Class A and Class B Girls Basketball SoDak16 Tournaments featuring teams vying for their shot at next week’s State Tournaments.
The first game on the docket is in Class A. The no. 8 seed Red Cloud Crusaders (19-2) will take on the no. 9 seed Florence/Henry Falcons (17-4) at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT.
The Crusaders average 69.3 points per game while giving up 36.7 points per game. They are coached by Matt Rama. Senior guard Stevi Fallis leads the team with 15.7 points per game. The Crusaders last qualified for State in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to that tournament. The Crusaders are 11-10 in playoff games since 2006.
The Falcons average 54 points per game while giving up 38.4 points per game. They are coached by Matt Carpenter. The Falcons are led by the duo of senior forward Carlie Moe and sophomore center Caylin Kelly. Moe had 25 points in their Region 1A semifinals game against Webster, while Kelly had 15 points and 10 rebounds. The Falcons are 3-4 in playoff games since 2006. They have never made a State Girls Basketball Tournament as a co-op. Henry last made the State Girls Basketball Tournament in 1987.
The second game in the Class A ranks will take place across the river at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. The game will feature the no. 5 seed St. Thomas More Cavaliers (18-3) and the no. 12 seed Vermillion Tanagers (17-5). Tip-off is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. CT.
The Cavaliers average 48.6 points per game while giving up 33.7 points per game. They are coached by the legendary Brandon Kandolin. Since Kandolin has been head coach, the Cavaliers have made 10 Class A State Girls Basketball Tournaments, winning six titles in the process. They won in 2012 and 2014-2018. In Kandolin’s career, the Cavs are 1-0 against the Tanagers. The Cavs are normally led by junior forward Reese Ross and senior forward Mairin Duffy, but they can also get contributions from junior forward Jada Mollman.
The Tanagers average 49.2 points per game while giving up 40 points per game. They are coached by Jon Brooks. The Tanagers last won State in 2007, when current Sioux Falls Washington coach Jamie Parish and current Harrisburg coach Nick Mayer were on staff. The Tanagers are very young. They are typically led by freshman guard Brooke Jensen, sophomore forward Chandler Cleveland and freshman guard Kasey Hansen.
The final game of the night will be played at Parkview Gymnasium. It will be in the Class B ranks, and it features the no. 5 seed White River TIgers (17-3) and the no. 12 seed Herreid/Selby Wolverines (15-6). Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
The Tigers average 60.4 points per game while giving up an average of 42.4 points per game. They are the defending Class B champions under second-year head coach Jared Bouman, who previously served as an assistant coach under boys coach Eldon Marshall. The Tigers are led by senior guard Maleighya Estes, sophomore guard Rhea Tucker and junior forward Lilly Krogman. The Tigers are 13-6 in playoff games since 2006.
The Wolverines average 48.9 points per game while giving up 39.4 points per game. They are coached by Steve Sawinksy. Leading scorers for the Wolverines include senior guard Kendall Sawinsky and junior guard Jennica Berens. The Wolverines, like their opponents, qualified for the Class B State Girls Basketball Tournament last season, earning fifth place. Unlike the Tigers, the Wolverines have played in Parkview Gymnasium this season. The Wolverines defeated the Buffs 47-18 on Jan. 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.