The Hastings Sodbusters spoiled the party Saturday at Hyde Stadium, as they beat the Oahe Zap, 12-3, to steal the series.
Oahe (3-17-1) took the first game, 3-2, Thursday but dropped Friday’s affair, 11-6.
In the series finale, Hastings, who finished with 11 hits and no errors, exploded for 11 runs in the first three innings of action. The Sodbusters (4-15) tallied four in the second and seven in the third. They added a run in the sixth as well.
The Zap scored one run in the fourth and two more in the eighth while ending with nine hits and three errors.
Shortstop Jackson Mix led Oahe with three hits and a double in five at-bats. Zap catcher Cy Probst went 2-for-4, and second baseman Tyler Hoffman added an RBI-single in the fourth, which gave him a knock in four at-bats.
Tyler Traphagen, who batted for center fielder Gage Huffman in the eighth, hit a sacrifice fly to right field in his only at-bat, scoring Probst. Oahe’s Erik Lemberg followed that up with a ground out to the right side of the infield to bring home Heck, who had stolen second and third base.
Lemberg grabbed a bat for left fielder Kolby Rich in the sixth.
On the mound, Gavin Starcher suffered his fourth loss of the summer after pitching the first five innings. He struck out six batters but gave up nine hits, 11 runs (eight earned) and four walks on 100 pitches.
Oahe’s Collin Quandee relieved Starcher in the sixth, where he racked up two strikeouts while allowing a hit, run and two walks.
Daniel Clark pitched the remaining three frames for the Zap. He struck out three hitters and gave up just a hit and two walks.
Up next, Oahe will travel to Spearfish for a three-game set with the Sasquatch (6-11-1). Game 1 will be Tuesday at 7:05 p.m at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
Austin Nicholson
Assistant Sports Editor
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
