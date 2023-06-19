Graham Young

Oahe's Graham Young picked up his first win of the season versus Hastings Thursday at Hyde Stadium. The Zap defeated the Sodbusters, 3-2.

 Plooster Photography

The Hastings Sodbusters spoiled the party Saturday at Hyde Stadium, as they beat the Oahe Zap, 12-3, to steal the series.

Oahe (3-17-1) took the first game, 3-2, Thursday but dropped Friday’s affair, 11-6.

Gage Huffman

Oahe's Gage Huffman attempts to catch a fly ball during Thursday's win over the Sodbusters.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-316-7057 ext. 6819

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments