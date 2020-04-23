The softball world in South Dakota, and even throughout the nation, continues to see changes in their schedules thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ESD softball weekend that was set for April 25-26 has been cancelled. All fees that were submitted will be returned immediately to the mailing address submitted with the registration.
The USA Softball Board of Directors have unanimously approved a COVID-19 Emergency Action Plan. The 2020 USA Softball National Council Meeting has been cancelled. There will be no Playing Rule or Procedural Code changes that will be considered by the USA Softball Council in 2020. As a result, the 2020 Playing Rules and Procedural Code will be used through the 2021 season. The 2020 Official Rules of Softball will be used and valid through 2021. If any 2020 USA Softball National Championships are not held because of restrictions due to COVID-19, the hosting state/metro association will be offered the right of first refusal to host their respective National Championship in 2022. A decision on the 2020 USA Softball National Championships will be made by June 1. Individuals, teams and umpires may resume registrations through the RegisterUSASoftball.com system. However, it is ultimately up to each state/metro association to evaluate their current situation when considering approving registrations. The Chief Executive Officer of USA Softball will have the ability to increase the maximum number of teams competing in the 2020 GOLD National Championships. Teams who do not qualify, and are interested in participating, must have approval by the state/metro commissioner before going before the CEO for consideration.
Further updates will be provided when they are made available
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.