This week’s South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll was released on Monday. None of the four local teams were among the ranked teams.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors (6-8) will face a couple of tough teams this week at Riggs Gymnasium. On Tuesday, the Govs will host the top ranked Watertown Arrows. Thursday will see the Govs host the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors, who are ranked no. 5 in the Class AA poll. Both games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. Both games will be streamed on the GoGovsLive YouTube page, and on sportsticketlive.tv.
The Sully Buttes Chargers (9-12) will also face a tough team. They will face the top ranked Northwestern Wildcats (27-0) at a tournament in Mellette on Saturday. Action for that tournament is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. CT.
Full South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Oct. 14
Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 14, 2019. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
Class AA
1. Watertown (16) 15-1 80 1
2. O’Gorman 14-3 63 2
3. Huron 11-4 45 3
4. S.F. Roosevelt 14-7 29 4
5. S.F. Washington 11-5 20 RV
Receiving Votes: Aberdeen Central (10-6) 2, S.F. Lincoln (9-6) 1
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (12) 22-2 76 1
2. Miller (2) 20-2 59 2
3. S.F. Christian (2) 18-8 56 3
4. McCook Central-Montrose 18-3 28 4
5. Hill City 22-0 19 5
Receiving Votes: Groton Area (17-4) 1, Winner (15-4) 1
Class B
1. Northwestern (16) 27-0 80 1
2. Faulkton Area 16-3 63 2
3. Faith 16-2 38 4
4. Chester Area 17-7 30 3
5. Ethan 17-3 19 5
Receiving Votes: Kadoka Area (20-2) 4, Burke (20-4) 3, Gayville-Volin (22-4) 2, Castlewood (15-2) 1
