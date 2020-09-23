This week’s South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll was released on Monday. Neither Pierre T.F. Riggs, Stanley County or Sully Buttes were ranked in their respective polls.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors (3-1) are next scheduled to compete against the Harrisburg Tigers (3-4) on Saturday in Harrisburg. The varsity match is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT. The Tigers have been the victors for the majority of the matchups between the two teams since 2013. The Govs have not defeated the Tigers since 2014.
The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes (2-7) are next scheduled to face the Sunshine Bible Academy Crusaders (1-5) on Oct. 1 in Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. Matches are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT. These two schools are unfamiliar with each other.
However, the Crusaders are familiar with the Sully Buttes Chargers (2-4), who they will face on Thursday in Onida. The two teams are both in Region 2B. The Chargers have won the last 18 matchups between the two schools, and have only dropped one set against the Crusaders since 2009.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.