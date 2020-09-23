Ayvrie Kaiser

Pierre's Ayvrie Kaiser goes up for a kill during a match against the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles at Riggs Gymnasium on Sept. 12. 

 Courtesy Todd Thompson

This week’s South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll was released on Monday. Neither Pierre T.F. Riggs, Stanley County or Sully Buttes were ranked in their respective polls.

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors (3-1) are next scheduled to compete against the Harrisburg Tigers (3-4) on Saturday in Harrisburg. The varsity match is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT. The Tigers have been the victors for the majority of the matchups between the two teams since 2013. The Govs have not defeated the Tigers since 2014.

The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes (2-7) are next scheduled to face the Sunshine Bible Academy Crusaders (1-5) on Oct. 1 in Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. Matches are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT. These two schools are unfamiliar with each other.

However, the Crusaders are familiar with the Sully Buttes Chargers (2-4), who they will face on Thursday in Onida. The two teams are both in Region 2B. The Chargers have won the last 18 matchups between the two schools, and have only dropped one set against the Crusaders since 2009.

