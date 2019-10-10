This week’s South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll was released on Monday. None of the four local teams were among the ranked teams.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors (6-8) will face a couple of tough teams next week at the friendly confines of Riggs Gymnasium. On Tuesday, the Govs will host the top ranked Watertown Arrows. Thursday will see the Govs host the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors, who are receiving votes in the Class AA poll. Both games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.
The Sully Buttes Chargers (9-12) will face the top ranked Northwestern Wildcats (27-0) in a tournament in Mellette next Saturday. Action for that tournament will start at 9 a.m. CT. They will also travel to Fort Pierre to take on the Stanley County Lady Buffaloes (3-11) on Tuesday before hosting the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers (12-9) on Thursday. Games on both nights are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.
The Lady Buffs are scheduled to host a triangular with Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (8-13) and Todd County (3-21) at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre this Saturday. Weather permitting, that triangular is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT.
The Highmore-Harrold Pirates (10-10) will have a busy week. They will host Wessington Springs (5-11) on Monday, head out on the road to play Wolsey-Wessington (12-4) on Tuesday, and host Herreid/Selby Area (10-8) on Thursday. Action for all three games is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Full South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll
Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 7, 2019. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
Class AA
1. Watertown (19) 14-1 99 1
2. O’Gorman (1) 13-1 81 2
3. Huron 10-4 44 RV
4. S.F. Roosevelt 11-4 42 RV
5. Brandon Valley 8-5 20 5
Receiving Votes: S.F. Washington (10-5) 8, Aberdeen Central (8-4) 6
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (15) 17-1 95 1
2. Miller (2) 15-1 73 2
3. S.F. Christian (3) 15-8 72 3
4. McCook Central-Montrose 15-3 37 4
5. Hill City 21-0 18 5
Receiving Votes: Parker (16-6) 4, Groton Area (16-4) 1
Class B
1. Northwestern (20) 26-0 100 1
2. Faulkton Area 15-3 76 2
3. Chester Area 15-6 59 3
4. Faith 15-2 33 5
5. Ethan 15-3 15 RV
Receiving Votes: Burke (18-4) 11, Kadoka Area (19-2) 4, Gayville-Volin (17-4) 2
