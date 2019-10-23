The South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll was released on Monday. None of the local teams were ranked in any of the polls.
The unranked Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors (6-10) will play the unranked Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots (10-7) on Friday at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. The varsity match is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Patriots are receiving votes in the Class AA poll.
The unranked Stanley County Lady Buffaloes (3-14) will host the unranked Highmore-Harrold Pirates (14-11) on Friday at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. The varsity match is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. CT. The Lady Buffaloes will face the unranked Colome Cowgirls (9-16) on Saturday in Colome. Matches are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. CT.
The unranked Sully Buttes Chargers (10-18) will host the unranked Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots (14-11) on Friday in Onida. Matches are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Full South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll
Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 21, 2019. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
Class AA
1. Watertown (15) 16-1 75 1
2. O’Gorman 16-4 60 2
3. Huron 13-5 30 3
4. S.F. Roosevelt 15-8 25 4
5. S.F. Washington 15-7 22 5
Receiving Votes: Aberdeen Central (11-7) 6, R.C. Stevens (16-8) 4, S.F. Lincoln (10-7) 3
Class A
1. S.F. Christian (8) 23-8 64 3
2. Miller (5) 26-2 58 2
3. Dakota Valley (2) 27-3 57 1
4. McCook Central-Montrose 19-3 29 4
5. Winner 17-4 9 RV
Receiving Votes: St. Thomas More (28-5) 5, Hill City (25-3) 2, Madison (18-8) 1
Class B
1. Northwestern (15) 32-0 75 1
2. Faulkton Area 17-4 41 2
3. Faith 22-3 40 3
4. Chester Area 19-7 37 4
5. Ethan 21-5 15 5
Receiving Votes: Kadoka Area (25-3) 7, Castlewood (20-3) 4, Warner (18-9) 4, Burke (22-4) 2
