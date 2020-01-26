The sports world was shocked to its core on Sunday when the news broke about the passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna after a helicopter crash in Southern California.
That shock was felt in South Dakota. Stanley County girls basketball coach Adam Dannenbring told the Capital Journal that he was floored when he heard the news.
“It’s really startling to me because Kobe’s a year or two younger than I am,” Dannenbring said. “As a player, I was always impressed with how hard he worked. He worked tirelessly, and was such a special athlete. His work ethic and his drive was what really got me.”
Mike Miller, retired NBA star from Mitchell, played with Bryant on Team USA during the 2007 FIBA Americas Championship (Federation International Basketball Association). On Sunday, Miller tweeted: “Don’t know where to begin. Thoughts and prayers to the Bryant family.”
Miller played for several NBA teams from 200-2017, winning two championships with Miami and was rookie of the year in 2001. He’s an assistant coach at the University of Memphis.
Bryant was 41 at the time of his death. His daughter, nicknamed Gigi, was 13, and was a budding basketball star in the California area. At the time of their death, the Bryants were on their way to a travel basketball game, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. All nine people on board the helicopter were killed, according to the Los Angeles County’s Sheriff Department.
Bryant’s list of accolades is vast. He was a five-time NBA champion, 18-time All-Star, NBA MVP in 2008, and fourth on the NBA’s All-Time Scoring List, having just been passed up by LeBron James on Saturday. Bryant also won an Oscar in 2018 for his animated short film Dear Basketball. He was the host of the ESPN+ web series Detail with Kobe Bryant. Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, who he married in 2001, and daughters Natalia (17), Bianka (3), and Kapri (seven months).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.