Pierre Strong
SDSU running back Pierre Strong Jr gives a stiff arm to UC Davis' Devon King during an FCS Playoff game this fall. Strong was named the College Men's Athlete of the Year by the SDSWA.

 Campea Photography

The 2021 South Dakota Sportswriters Association awards were announced by the SDSWA on Christmas eve. These awards were voted on by sportswriters from newspapers throughout the state, as well as digital outlets like 605Sports.com and SD Sports Scene.

Former USD pole vaulter Chris Nilsen was named Sports Celebrity of the Year after placing second in pole vault at the Tokyo 2020 Games. Sioux Falls Little League pitcher Gavin Weir was named Independent Male Athlete of the Year after dominating the competition at the Little League World Series. Weir’s Sioux Falls Little League team was also named the Independent Team of the Year. Northern State alum Dakotah Lindwurm was named Independent Female Athlete of the Year after becoming the third American woman to cross the finish line at the Boston Marathon

South Dakota State football may not have taken home any championship hardware in either the spring or fall seasons, but they did take home some SDSWA awards. John Stiegelmeier was named the College Men’s Coach of the Year, while senior running back Pierre Strong Jr was named College Male Athlete of the Year. The Jacks football team also took home the College Men’s Team of the Year. Dakota Wesleyan volleyball star Ady Dwight was named College Female Athlete of the Year, while USD volleyball coach Leanne Williamson was named College Women’s Coach of the Year. The South Dakota State softball team was named College Women’s Team of the Year after having the best season in team history.

On the prep side, former Yankton basketball star and current Wisconsin Badger Matthew Mors was named Prep Male Athlete of the Year. Miller’s Tom McGough was named Prep Boys’ Coach of the Year after leading the Rustlers to their first ever Class B State Cross Country title. Canton wrestling was named the Prep Boys Team of the Year, while White River alum Caelyn Valandra-Prue was named the Prep Girls Athlete of the Year. Aberdeen Roncalli girls basketball coach Derek Larson was named the Prep Girls’ Coach of the Year, while the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors girls basketball team was named the Prep Girls’ Team of the Year.

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017.

