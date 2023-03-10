Summit Omaha S Dakota St Basketball

South Dakota State's Myah Selland (44) shoot a 3- point shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Omaha for the Summit League women's tournament championship Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Sioux Falls, S.D. (AP Photo/Josh Jurgens)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Haleigh Timmer scored 13 of her 18 points in the first half when the outcome was essentially settled and top-seeded South Dakota State defeated sixth-seeded Omaha 93-51 on Tuesday to win the Summit League Tournament championship and a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Timmer was 7-of-8 shooting and made all four of her 3-point attempts. Paige Meyer added 16 points, shooting 5 of 6 from the floor and making all five of her free throws. Paiton Burckhard had 14 points and two-time league player of the year Myah Selland scored 10 of her 11 in the first half.

