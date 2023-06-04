Following Saturday’s 8-3 loss to Spearfish at Hyde Stadium, the Oahe Zap have dropped seven games in as many days and now look to avoid a series-sweep.
The Sasquatch overcame a one-run deficit late, as Oahe led 3-1 after seven innings. But a two-run eighth and five-run ninth propelled Spearfish to victory.
At the plate, the Zap finished with 10 hits and five walks. Catcher Carson Trumpold and second baseman Trevor Segraves each had two knocks to lead Oahe.
Third baseman Kyle Memarian pitched in with a hit and two RBIs for the home team. Memarian knocked a sacrifice fly to score Segraves in the fifth and another two innings later, scoring left fielder Tyler Traphagen.
Oahe’s Jackson Mix, who began as the designated hitter and later moved to center field and the mound, had two walks along with a solo homerun. Mix’s leadoff big fly to right field in the bottom-half of the first was also No. 1 in club history.
Gavin Starcher started things off on the hill for the Zap. In seven innings of work, he racked up six strikeouts on 100 pitches while giving up four hits and a walk.
Oahe’s Daniel Clark, who suffered the loss, took over in the eighth. He went 1.1 innings, but the Sasquatch's bats did damage. Clark gave up two hits and five earned runs, and he walked two batters and struck out another.
Gage Huffman came in for relief but allowed two earned runs and walked a batter. Mix closed the ninth out via two flyouts while recording a walk and hit-by-pitch.
The series finale between Oahe and Spearfish will take place Sunday at Hyde. First-pitch is set for 5:35 p.m.
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
