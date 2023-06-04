Gavin Starcher

Oahe's Gavin Starcher pitched seven innings versus Spearfish Saturday at Hyde Stadium and racked up six strikeouts. The Sasquatch beat the Zap, 8-3, to win the series.

Following Saturday’s 8-3 loss to Spearfish at Hyde Stadium, the Oahe Zap have dropped seven games in as many days and now look to avoid a series-sweep.

The Sasquatch overcame a one-run deficit late, as Oahe led 3-1 after seven innings. But a two-run eighth and five-run ninth propelled Spearfish to victory.

