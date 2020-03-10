Sammy Voegle
Sammy Voegele puts up a shot during halftime of the Pierre/Huron boys basketball game. The State Special Olympics Basketball Tournament that was to be held in Pierre this weekend was cancelled on Tuesday.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The State Special Olympics Basketball and Cheerleading Competition that was to be held in Pierre this coming weekend has been cancelled due to concerns with the coronavirus outbreak, per a memo by Special Olympics International.

The decision was made with much thought. Due to the heightened risk and vulnerability of people with intellectual disabilities and the elderly, every protection must be taken in protecting the athletes and constituents.

All practices are also cancelled through March 31. Side events, such as the Pi Day Pie Throwing fundraiser for the Pierre Wildcats, have also been cancelled. However, the Wildcats are putting together a Pity Party at Dudleys in Fort Pierre on Saturday. It will run from 11 a.m. CT to 6 p.m. CT. The party will be a way to show appreciation for the Pierre Wildcats that have been hard at work in preparation for their State competition.

